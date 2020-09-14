Passed away unexpectedly on August 30, 2020 in Oshawa. Cherished son of Tammy and the late Jeff (2020). Loving brother of Tamara Pedersen. Doting uncle of Amarii Pedersen. Beloved grandson of Linda McInroy and Eleanor Pedersen. Beloved nephew of Michele Chenette, Renae Chenette, Denise Chenette-Calhoun (Albert) and Mike (Cindy) Pedersen. Dear cousin of Alexis, Joshua (Autumn), Lacey, Jordon, Jaime, Trista, Calvin and Ronnie. Visitation will be held at the DeStefano Funeral Home, 1289 Keith Ross Drive, Oshawa (south side of Taunton Road, east of Thornton Road by the Oshawa Airport)905-440-3595 on Friday, September 18th from 11:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. A Service to Celebrate Jake's life will be held in the DeStefano Chapel at 5:00 p.m. Memories may be shared at www.destefanofuneralhomes.ca
Loved more than you'll ever know!