James Allen BUTLER
Passed away peacefully, with his family by his side, on Wednesday July 29, 2020 at the age of 79. Beloved husband of Linda. Loving father of Allan Butler and his wife Lori, and Debbie Vachon and her husband Al. Lovingly remembered by his grandchildren Dane, Matt, Shelby, Chantal and Justin and his great-grandchildren Brayden and Audrey. Dear brother of Ron and his wife Sandy. A Funeral Mass was held at St. Gertrude's Catholic Church, Oshawa on Monday August 3 at 11 am. Sincere thanks are expressed to our children for their diligent care of their father, the CWL members for their support and prayers, the amazing Palliative Team at Lakeridge Health Oshawa and Nurse Valerie. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Donations to the Durham Regional Cancer Centre would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Courtice Funeral Chapel, 1587 Highway #2, Courtice, ON (905-432-8484). Online condolences may be placed at www.courticefuneralchapel.com.


Published in Durham Region News on Aug. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Courtice Funeral Chapel
1587 Highway #2
Courtice, ON L1E2R7
9054328484
