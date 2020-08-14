James BALL

In Loving Memory of James Robert Ball son of Isaac and Annie Ball passed peacefully at the age of 87 at Roberta Place in Barrie on August 12, 2020. Survived by his loving wife Eleanor of 36 years and his children Glenn ( Lorna) Barbara (Derek) Beth ( Glenn) Grant ( Kathy) Ian (Heather) Joann ( Jim) , His brother Alan (Annebelle) and his sister Elsie (Ron Weiry) as well as his 9 Grandchildren Adam (Stephanie) Gregory, Allison, John, Calvin, Jessica, Teigan, Ethan and Zachary and his 2 great grandchildren Will and Carys. Jim (James) will be forever missed! he was a great Husband, father and grandfather. He loved having social gatherings and socializing. He will always be remembered for his quick wit humor and the love of making people laugh. Jim was a proud descendant of the Uxbridge Quakers; he was a volunteer at Scott township school as well as a member of the board of Directors of Uxbridge Cottage Hospital for 12 years. He worked for the Ministry of Agriculture and food for 30 years. Memorial arrangements will be made at Uxbridge Quaker Meeting House date is yet to be decided. Donations will be accepted in Lieu of Flowers at The committee of friends MeetingHouse 6800 Concession Road 6 Uxbridge, On L9P 1R1 or Alzheimer Society Condolences may be left for the family at www.peacefultransition.ca