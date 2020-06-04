In his 87th year on May 26th, with family by his side, the Lord took home our Husband, Dad and Pake. Beloved Husband of Betty (nee Kuipers). Loving Dad of the late Francine, Mark and Sylvia, Sue and John (Bishop). Loving Pake of Matthew, Stephanie and Chris Sissons, Sarah, Mitchell and Mikayla. Great-Pake of Gideon. Dear Brother of John? and Annie?, Jenny and Bill Dykstra, Herman? and Henke, Mike and Jenny, Annie and Claude Biersteker, and Bob? and Pat. Lovingly remembered by many nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to the wonderful staff at Sunnycrest Nursing Home for the exemplary care shown to Jimmy and the kindness shown to our family during this difficult time. Due to current social limitations, a private family service was held May 27, 2020. Donations in Dad's memory gratefully accepted to Glen Hill Terrace. Arrangements entrusted to NORTHCUTT ELLIOTT FUNERAL HOME, 53 Division St. N., Bowmanville. Online condolences may be left at www.northcuttelliott.com
Published in Durham Region News on Jun. 4, 2020.