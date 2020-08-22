1/1
James "Jim" BIRGENEAU
In loving memory of Jim Birgeneau, beloved husband of Pam. Loving father of Marcy Birgeneau (Bob) and Wendy Burnett (Steve). Cherished grandfather of Jaime (Scott), Erin, Kristie (Steve) Kelsey and Shelby (Haden). He will be greatly missed by all. His life was his family and he loved his girls. The family would like to thank Dr. Kim Ferguson and the homecare nurses for their help and compassion. A private family celebration will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Low and Low Funeral Home, 1763 Reach Street, P.O. Box 698, Port Perry, Ontario L9L 1A6 (905-985-7331). In memory of Jim, donations to the Port Perry Hospital Foundation would be greatly appreciated by the family. For online condolences, please visit www.lowandlow.ca

Published in Durham Region News on Aug. 22, 2020.
