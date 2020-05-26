James Bobbie (Bob) Acker
1932-05-11 - 2020-05-23
I have not left you, look in the eyes of my wife Shirley ( "the love of my life"), our daughter Kathryn (Kate), her husband Paul Sobil and our courageous and loving grandboys, Devin, Ryan (Taylor) and Tanner (Shae) and you will find me there. At Bob's request there will be no funeral service. In memory donations, if you so desire, to Parkinson Canada or Diabetes Canada. Life is not measured in years, but by lives touched.

Published in Durham Region News on May 26, 2020.
