James Daniel (Bud) HAMILTON
(30 year employee at Bell Canada) Passed away peacefully on November 24, 2020 at Bon Air Long Term Care in Cannington, Ontario at the age of 87. James started at Bell as a line repairman, moved to telephone repair and finished his career as a material handler in the stockroom. James was a founding member of the Zeller's breakfast club. He and Iris would join a group of 10 other seniors for breakfast at Zeller's Diner every morning over a period of 28 years. He was so well known by the Zeller's staff, they called him Mr. Zellers. Predeceased by his wife Iris Marie Hamilton (nee Shestowsky). Loving father of Daniel James Hamilton (Angie) and Joelle Marie Hamilton. He will be sadly missed by his grandson Zachary Hamilton and granddaughter Robin Haney. Predeceased by his sister Katherine Anne Murray. Arrangements entrusted to the OSHAWA FUNERAL HOME, 847 King Street West (905-721-1234). There will be a graveside service on December 5, 2020 at Mount Lawn Cemetery at 10: 30 a.m. Unfortunately due to Covid - 19 restrictions the graveside service will be by invite only as they are restricted to a small number of attendees. Memorial donations to the Heart and Stroke or Kidney Foundation would be appreciated. nline condolences may be made at www.oshawafuneralhome.com


Published in Durham Region News on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
