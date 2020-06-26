James Deans White
1928-03-22 - 2020-06-08
James Deans White March 22, 1928 - June 8, 2020 Peacefully at Lakeridge Health Oshawa where he was born to John White and Janet (nee Campbell) ninety two years ago Left to mourn his passing are his wife of 72 years Mary White (nee Browning), son Ian White (Jan) and grandsons Jamie and Gillen, daughter Heather Ferrier (Torrance), step grandson Matt and step great- granddaughter Lyndsay Predeceased by daughter Kerry, brothers William and John White, sister Joan Ingo. He was a quiet family man who was always happy to share his time and talent. Fine examples of his woodworking skills include our family home which he built 67 years ago. He continued to live there until his passing as he had wished The family would like to thank the staff at Lakeridge Health Oshawa for his care and doing their best to help us to stay in touch and informed A celebration of life will be held when we can gather safely Donations to Canadian Cancer Society or charity of your choice would be appreciated in his memory

Published in Durham Region News on Jun. 26, 2020.
