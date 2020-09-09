With heavy hearts and overwhelming sadness, we announce the passing of James Duncan Roy in his 82nd year. After a valiant fight, Jim passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020 with his family by his side. Jim was the beloved husband and soulmate of wife Stephanie Roy. A graduate of Ryerson University, Jim went on to be the proud owner of Dunedin Construction and later Duntri Construction. Jim was involved in community as a member of the Kiwanis Club of Oshawa and the Oshawa Navy Club. He served as President of the Durham Builders Association and then President of (OSWCA) the Greater Toronto Ontario Sewer and Watermain Contractors Association. Jim was incredibly proud of his two daughters and five grandchildren; Sue (Dave) Maquignaz and their children Ben and Brooke, and Carey (Dave) Fair and their children Riley, McGregor and Berkley, as well as his brother Alan Roy and his children Kevan, Ashley and Robbie. He was adored by his in-laws; Monica (Michael) Semeniuk, Anita (Tony) Russo, John (Jo-Ann) Wrobel and Halena MacDonald and all his nieces and nephews. Jim enjoyed a full life of travelling, boating, golfing and socializing with friends. We will miss Jim's laughter, his mischievous sense of humour and of course his love of the Toronto Argos. "Life" is a gift to you. The way you live your life is your gift to those who come after. Make it a fantastic one. Live it well! And Jim did just that. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date to share memories of Jim's life. Memorial donations may be made to the Oshawa Navy Club. Online condolences may be left at www.armstrongfh.ca