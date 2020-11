Passed away peacefully on Monday, November 2, 2020 at Lakeridge Health Oshawa in his 86th year. Beloved husband of the late Carol. Loving father of Karen Keaton, David O'Boyle, Donna Barnes and Paul O'Boyle, all of Oshawa. Dear brother of Fred O'Boyle (Marlene) of Newcastle. A private family service will be held. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or to the Canadian Diabetes Association.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store