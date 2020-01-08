|
Passed away at the Lakeridge Health Centre, Oshawa on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at the age of 65 years. Beloved husband to Donna Foshay of Oshawa. Dear son of the late Elmor and Phyllis Foshay. Dear brother to Duane (Carole) Foshay of Trenton and Rosalie Locke all of Trenton. Jim was a brother-in-law to Sandra (Gary) Ormel of Cobourg, Debbie (Bruce) Sparks of Trenton, Chris (Ben) Hyatt of Trenton, Heather (Steve) Weller of Carrying Place, Brian (Donna) Sharpe of London and Bob (Sue) Sharpe of Brighton. Special uncle to many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at the Weaver Life Centre, 29 Bay Street, Trenton on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral ceremony will be held at the Weaver Life Centre on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11 a.m. Reception to follow. Spring Interment at St. Georges Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Leprosy Foundation or would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences at www.weaverfuneralhomes.com