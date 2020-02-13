Home

McIntosh-Anderson Funeral Home Ltd.
152 King Street East
Oshawa, ON L1H 1B6
(905) 433-5558
James George "Jimmy" Lakas

Peacefully at Lakeridge Health Oshawa with family surrounding him, Jimmy went home to the Lord on Saturday February 8th, 2020 at the age of 68. Predeceased by sweetheart, Marian Dawe. Loving son of the late James and Sophie Lakas. Cherished brother of Marcia (Rich) Richter, Danny and David (Pam). The best uncle and loved fishing buddy to his 8 nephews; Jesse, Luke (Cagnae), Allan (Ruth), Daniel (Lizzie), Stephen and Joey (Hannah) and nieces; Rachael (Chris), Jardine and Stephy (Greg) Blackmore, and he adored his great-niece and nephew; Stella-Sophia and Ocean. Will be missed by extended family and many friends, especially close friend Ken Ovenden. He will also be missed by his buddies and the waitresses at Johnny's Eatery, especially Johnny himself. A special thank you to nurses, doctors, and staff for all their care and compassionate support at Lakeridge Health Oshawa ICU Station #2. Relatives and friends are invited to attend at McINTOSH-ANDERSON-KELLAM FUNERAL HOME LTD., 152 King St. E., Oshawa (905-433-5558) on Wednesday February 12th, 2020 from 11 am until time of service at 1 pm in the funeral home chapel. Donations in memory of Jimmy can be made to The War Amps. Online condolences can be shared at makfuneralhome.com.
Published in Durham Region News on Feb. 13, 2020
