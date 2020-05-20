James Irving
Passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at Lakeridge Health Bowmanville, at the age of 89. Beloved husband of Grace for 65 wonderful years. Predeceased by his brother Lawrence. Dear friend of Janice Scanlan and Peter Robertson. James will be fondly remembered by his family, friends and neighbours in Canada and Scotland. He was a longtime member of the Oshawa Civic Band and the Whitby Brass Band. James retired after many years of service at General Motors. Private cremation has taken place and he will be laid to rest at Resurrection Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society or Covenant House. Online condolences may be left at www.armstrongfh.ca


Published in Durham Region News on May 20, 2020.
