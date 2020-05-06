IN MEMORY OF It is with heavy hearts that we announce the death of James Cornelius van Schagen. James passed peacefully in the arms of his caregivers, John and Anne, on Monday, May 4, 2020 at Orchard Villa Long Term Care Home in Pickering, Ontario. Born on November 26, 1928 in Noordwijkerhout (de Zilk) South Holland, Netherlands. James was predeceased by his parents, Laurentius and Martina Maria (nee Langeveld), his brothers Cor, Jan, and Lou, his sister Tiny, brothers-in-law Piet and Kees and sister-in-law Jannie. James will be dearly missed by his wife of 50 years, Amy (nee Bylsma), and his children Mary-Jane (Barry), Louis (Valerie), Jim (Tricia), Steven and Lisa (Chad). Cherished opa to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren Eric, Michelle (Cheney), Joshua, Christopher, Abby Rose, Alexandra, Savannah, Liam and Gavin. He leaves behind his brother Len and his family in Holland Rie, Nel, Gerard, brother-in-law Co and sisters-in-law Bep, Emmy and Kitty and many nieces and nephews. James came to Canada as a young man after having served with the Dutch army in Indonesia. Never one to waste time, he quickly set to work to build a life here. He eventually settled in Blackstock, Ontario where he would spend his life working the land to provide for his family. After retiring from General Motors in 1988, he kept himself, and his family, busy on the farm looking after the animals, planting trees and working tirelessly in his garden. He was a passionate gardener, always happy to share the fruits of his labour with bunches of gladiolus and buckets of vegetables. He loved people and nothing pleased him more than getting together with family and/or friends for a cup of tea and a piece of cake. May he rest in peace. A very special thanks to the Newcastle Fellowship Baptist Church and the nurses of the Kidney Care Clinic, at Lakeridge Health (Whitby). In compliance with public health and safety a private family service was held on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at the Wagg Funeral Home, 216 Queen Street in Port Perry (905-985-2171). Interment Cartwright Union Cemetery, Blackstock. If desired, memorial donations may be made by cheque to The Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada, The Kidney Foundation of Canada, or to a charity of your choice. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.waggfuneralhome.com
Published in Durham Region News on May 6, 2020.