After suffering a stroke, Jim passed away peacefully at Lakeridge Health Oshawa on Friday September 18th, 2020 in his 87th year. Beloved husband of the late Ruth Johann. "Pops" will be sadly missed by his son David Johann (Marion). Dear brother of Edward "Ted" (the late Kathleen) Johann. Uncle Jim will be sadly missed by his many nieces, nephews & great nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, George William & Charlotte Annie and brothers Gerald (Margaret), Wyatt (Muriel) and Leonard (Jeanine). At Jim's request cremation has taken place. A Memorial Mass will be held at ST. JOSEPH'S ROMAN CATHOLIC CHURCH, 127 Liberty Street South on October 24th at 1 pm. Due to current restrictions only a certain number of people may attend, to view the service online please go to https://stjoeschurch.ca/
the service will not be available until mass begins. Arrangements entrusted to NORTHCUTT ELLIOTT FUNERAL HOME, 53 Division Street North Bowmanville. Memorial Donations may be made to The Alzheimer's Society. Online condolences may be left at: www.northcuttelliott.com