It is with much sadness that we announce the passing of James peacefully at home with family on Saturday January 18, 2020 at the age of 77. Beloved husband of 36 years to Karen. Loving Dad to Rhonda (Robert) Quinn, Daniel (Erin), Steven (Alexandra), Samantha (Shawn) Wichall and Angela (William) Taylor. Cherished Papa to Jenny Lynn (Dustin), Tanya (Matthew), Kaitlin (Tyler), Andrew, Johnathon, Tyler, Emma, Ivy, Kal, Gavin and Hudson. Great Papa to Zoey, T.J., Lexy, Saphira, and Brinley. Survived by his sister Olga Johnson and sister in law Sharon. Predeceased by his parents Miron and Theodosia and brothers Steven and William and brother in law Morley Johnson. Uncle to many nieces and nephews. James was a retired employee of General Motors after 30 years of service in the battery plant. The family would like to thank the PSW's from CDI and Nurses from Saint Elizabeths and Paramed who have assisted in the care of Jim in the last couple of years and weeks. Also a special Thank you for all the Love and support to Karen, Sam and Angela to Linda Warden and Linda Robinson. A cremation has taken place and a private family internment will take place at a later date.
Published in Durham Region News on Jan. 23, 2020