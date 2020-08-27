1/1
James Mercer (Jim) MILNE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
January 28, 1933 - August 11, 2020 Our beloved Uncle Jim passed away at Lakeridge Health Oshawa on August 11th, 2020 at the age of 87, after a short illness. He fought hard these last few weeks, but the health challenges he was facing were too hard to overcome. Our loss marks the end of an era in the Milne lineage, but we are grateful he is now resting peacefully with the family members who predeceased him, and who will have welcomed him home with open arms. He was born in Palmerston, Ontario to Norman L. and Bessie M. Milne. His only brother John L. Milne (Jack) predeceased him in 2005. The Milne boys, one living in the east and the other living in the west, never let the miles between them deter them from being in each other's lives. This connection continued through the years and we, his nieces, know how lucky we are to have built the relationship we had with him from a distance. We can celebrate the life of Uncle Jim, and will hold closely the memories of our times together and the many phone calls. Uncle Jim is survived by nieces Brenda, Barbara, Leta and Georgina and our families, all in Alberta. We will remember him as a quiet kind man who always took an interest in what we were doing. He was never one to talk about himself. Uncle Jim worked and lived his life in Oshawa, and was an avid volunteer with Scouts Canada. In keeping with his wishes, there will not be a funeral, and his final resting place here on earth is beside his parents in Palmerston, Ontario. Remember him and how he touched your life. Arrangements entrusted to McINTOSH-ANDERSON-KELLAM FUNERAL HOME LTD., 152 King St. E., Oshawa (905-433-5558). Online condolences can be shared at makfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Durham Region News on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McIntosh-Anderson
152 King Street East
Oshawa, ON L1H 1B6
(905) 433-5558
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McIntosh-Anderson Funeral Home Ltd.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved