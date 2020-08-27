January 28, 1933 - August 11, 2020 Our beloved Uncle Jim passed away at Lakeridge Health Oshawa on August 11th, 2020 at the age of 87, after a short illness. He fought hard these last few weeks, but the health challenges he was facing were too hard to overcome. Our loss marks the end of an era in the Milne lineage, but we are grateful he is now resting peacefully with the family members who predeceased him, and who will have welcomed him home with open arms. He was born in Palmerston, Ontario to Norman L. and Bessie M. Milne. His only brother John L. Milne (Jack) predeceased him in 2005. The Milne boys, one living in the east and the other living in the west, never let the miles between them deter them from being in each other's lives. This connection continued through the years and we, his nieces, know how lucky we are to have built the relationship we had with him from a distance. We can celebrate the life of Uncle Jim, and will hold closely the memories of our times together and the many phone calls. Uncle Jim is survived by nieces Brenda, Barbara, Leta and Georgina and our families, all in Alberta. We will remember him as a quiet kind man who always took an interest in what we were doing. He was never one to talk about himself. Uncle Jim worked and lived his life in Oshawa, and was an avid volunteer with Scouts Canada. In keeping with his wishes, there will not be a funeral, and his final resting place here on earth is beside his parents in Palmerston, Ontario. Remember him and how he touched your life. Arrangements entrusted to McINTOSH-ANDERSON-KELLAM FUNERAL HOME LTD., 152 King St. E., Oshawa (905-433-5558). Online condolences can be shared at makfuneralhome.com
.