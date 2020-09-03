On Tuesday, August 25, 2020 the lights in Bowmanville, Ontario dimmed ever so briefly, for that was the day that the life light of longtime resident James Mitchell Leslie was ended as he lost his well fought battle with Mesothelioma. Jim was born in Glasgow, Scotland on December 31, 1942 to Elizabeth Mitchell and Samuel Leslie. He lived in Glasgow until moving, with his young family, to Canada in 1970. Jim soon found employment with Ontario Hydro (now OPG) at the Bruce Nuclear Power Station in Kincardine, Ontario. The Leslie's resided there before moving to their permanent home in Bowmanville in 1980. Jim continued his career at OPG nuclear stations before retiring in 2002. Jim was happily married to Catherine (nee Vanzetta) for 57 years. He will be deeply missed by his children Angela (Dean), and Donna (Chris). He was Papa to his only granddaughter Jasmine, whom he adored, and she adored him. Jim is survived by his brother John Leslie and his sister Margaret Dempsey. Jim was predeceased by his brother Francis Leslie. Wherever he worked or lived, Jim was admired by friends and co-workers often being called a mentor. He was a talented drummer and an avid supporter of the Glasgow Rangers Football Club and had a love of music and animals. He became a Free Mason in Glasgow and continued as a Brother with the Parkwood Lodge in Oshawa. Donations in Jim's memory can be made to the Durham Region Humane Society. Condolences to the family can be made online at www.morrisfuneralchapel.ca
A private ceremony will be held for the family and a Celebration of Life will take place at a future date. In the words of Jim Leslie...Gon Yersel son!