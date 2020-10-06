1/1
James R. K. "Keith" MacKENZIE
It is with heartfelt sorrow the family announce Jim's passing at Markham Stouffville Hospital, Markham on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at the age of 78. Beloved husband of the late Nancy. Loving and generous father of Barbara, Scott (predeceased) and Heather. Treasured Pa of Whitney, MacKenzie, Giulian and Stella. Dear brother of Debby, Dawne, Dale, Karen, and will be remembered by his brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and his late wife Nancy's family. Jim was a successful business man, musician, apple farmer, was actively involved in baseball and hockey well into his early 60s, and will be fondly remembered by his friends and colleagues. Visitation will take place at the Low & Low Funeral Home, 23 Main Street South, Uxbridge (905-852-3073) on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. In keeping with COVID-19 Regulations from the Bereavement Authority of Ontario all attendees are asked to wear a mask or face covering, maintain social distancing and the capacity within the building will be limited throughout the visitation time. A private family service will be held after which Jim will be laid to rest with Nancy at Uxbridge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Jim may be made to the Royal Canadian Legion: Branch 170 in Uxbridge or Branch 483 in Claremont or the Canadian Lung Association. For online condolences, please visit www.lowandlow.ca

Published in Durham Region News on Oct. 6, 2020.
