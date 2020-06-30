(Long-time member Sir William Stephenson Legion North Oshawa Branch 637 and employee of General Motors) passed away at Lakeridge Health Oshawa on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at the age of 65 years. Jim, loving husband of Jeannette and will be forever remembered and cherished by his children, grandchildren, family and friends. Arrangements entrusted to MOUNT LAWN FUNERAL HOME 21 Garrard Rd. Whitby (N of Hwy #2) 905 443-3376. Family and friends are asked to contact Jessica Helpard at 289 315-1409 for scheduled visitation and funeral service details. For family and friends unable to attend the funeral service please Login into: http://distantlink.com/dlm18.html (password: Arbor2020). Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 10:50 a.m. for 11:00 a.m. service. Online condolences at www.mountlawn. At the direction of The Bereavement Authority of Ontario, please follow the link for further information about directives surrounding COVID 19. https://thebao.ca/registrars-directive/ In memory of Jim, donations to Sir William Stephenson Legion North Oshawa Branch 637 would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Durham Region News on Jun. 30, 2020.