Passed away peacefully surrounded by family at Lakeridge Health Oshawa on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at the age of 87. Beloved husband of 62 years to May. Loving father of Mae, Derek and Carole (Bob). Cherished grandfather of Cameron, Avery, Andrea (predeceased), and Jamie (predeceased). Survived by his brother Frank (Janette) and sister Josephine both in Scotland. Predeceased by brother Alex, and sisters Nan, Betty and Pearl. He will be fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews, relatives back in Scotland and many friends here in Canada. He was a longtime bar manager for the Whitby Glasgow Rangers Supporters Club. Visitation will be held at OSHAWA FUNERAL HOME, 847 King Street West (905-721-1234) on Thursday, February 20th from 6 - 8 p.m. Funeral service will be held in the Chapel on Friday, February 21st, at 11:00 a.m. Memorial donations to the Community Care Durham would be appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.oshawafuneralhome.com "Simply The Best"
Published in Durham Region News on Feb. 19, 2020