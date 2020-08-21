In Loving Memory of James Robert Ball son of Isaac and Annie Ball passed away peacefully at the age of 87 at Roberta Place in Barrie on August 12 2020. Survived by his loving wife Eleanor of 36 years and his children Barbara (Derek) Glenn (Lorna) Beth ( Glenn) Grant ( Kathy) Ian (Heather) Joann ( Jim) , His brother Alan (Annabelle) and his sister Elsie (Ron Werry) as well as his 9 Grandchildren Adam (Stephanie) Gregory, Allyson, John, Calvin, Jessica, Teigan, Ethan and Zachary and his 2 great grandchildren William and Carys. Jim (James) will be forever missed! He was a great Husband, Father and Grandfather. He loved having social gatherings and socializing. He will always be remembered for his quick wit humor and the love of making people laugh. Jim was a proud descendant of the Uxbridge Quakers, he was a trustee at Scott township school as well as a member of the board of Directors of Uxbridge Cottage Hospital for 12 years. He worked for the Ministry of Agriculture and food for 30 years. He was also a proud donor to the Canadian Blood Services and donating over 100 + times. A special thank you to all the staff at Roberta Place for all your special care that Jim was given. Funeral details: Graveside service on Sept. 12th at 11am at Friends Burial Ground at Quaker Church Uxbridge on 6th line. Donations in Lieu of Flowers are welcome at The committee of friends meeting House 6800 Concession Road 6 Uxbridge, On L9P 1R1 or Alzheimer Society