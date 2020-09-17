It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of James Steele (Jimmy/Rem) at his home, in his 67th year, with family by his side, after a courageous battle with lung cancer. He was an outdoorsman, with infectious laughter, who liked to party and lived life to its fullest. He will be greatly missed by his siblings: Rob, Tom, Mary, Anne, John, Joan and George, and by his many friends, nieces, nephews and their families. Predeceased by his mother Thyra Lorraine Steele (Barker), and father Robert David Steele. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Salvation Army or the War Amps as per his request. Arrangements entrusted to the Armstrong Funeral Home. To share an online condolence please visit www.armstrongfh.ca