Passed away peacefully at Lakeridge Health Oshawa on Thursday, June 25, 2020. Beloved wife of Chris. Cherished mother to Matthew (Nadine), James (Lindsay) and Elizabeth (Jason). Devoted Nana to Henry, Simon, Billy, Maizie and Claire. Will be sadly missed by her father John Cincurak and step mother Betty Cincurak. Jane will be sadly missed by her extended family, friends, her church family and all who knew her. Visiting will be held at Grace Lutheran Church 540 Cromwell Ave Oshawa on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 from 12 p.m., followed by the service in the church at 1 p.m. In Jane's memory, donations may be made to the Grace Lutheran Church via online at https://www.gracelutheranoshawa.com/
Published in Durham Region News on Jun. 30, 2020.