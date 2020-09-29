Jane SIKMA

July 2, 1931- September 27, 2020 Hallum, Netherlands - Orono, Ontario On Sunday, September 27, Mom was graciously taken to her final home, age 89 "Since my youth, O God, you have taught me and today I declare your marvelous deeds." Psalm 71:17 Beloved wife of the late Peter Sikma Much loved mother to: George Sikma and Jane Servinis- Orono, ON Julia and Rick Koopmans- Prince George, BC Yolanda and Mitch Vandenberg- Lindsay, ON Tim and Joanne Sikma- Sylvan Lake, AB Grace and Jim Pot- Ottawa, ON Howard Sikma and Kennedy Tinsley- Newcastle, ON Joyce and Andy vanBruinessen- Leduc, AB Dear Beppe and Great Beppe to 28 Grandchildren and 24 Great Grandchildren Cherished sister and sister-in-law to many in Canada and Friesland. Special thanks to nurses Alison and Alisha and PSW Darlene as well as Dr. Kassirer who were stellar in their care of mom! A Private Family Service will be held. Interment Bowmanville Cemetery. Donations in her honor can be made to Gate 3:16 Outreach Centre PO Box 218 Oshawa, ON L1G5P9 a ministry mom faithfully supported. Correspondence can be sent to: c/o G. Sikma 25 Winter Road, Orono, ON LOB1MO Arrangements entrusted to NORTHCUTT ELLIOTT FUNERAL HOME, 53 Division Street North, Bowmanville. Online condolences may be made at: www.northcuttelliott.com