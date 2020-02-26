|
Passed away peacefully on February 24, 2020 at Wynfield Long Term Care with her family by her side. Loving wife and best friend of Cliff for 62 years. Selfless mother of Linda (Rob), Bonnie (Tony) and Blair (Lorraine). Cherished Nana of Bonnie Lynn, Lisa, Robert, Laura, Mattea, Tamas, Talia, Caleb and adored GG of Ryder, Myah, Robbie, Declan, Maci, Lilly, Rowan and Noah. Dear sister of Joan (the late Hayward Shute), Betty (the late Phil Yetman) and John (Lynne). Janet will be lovingly remembered by her many nieces, nephews, family and friends. The family wish to extend their heartfelt gratitude for the compassionate care offered by the staff at the Wynfield Long Term Care. Visitation will be held at the DeStefano Funeral Home, 1289 Keith Ross Drive, Oshawa (south side of Taunton Road, east of Thornton Road by the Oshawa Airport)905-440-3595 on Friday, February 24th from 10:00-11:00 a.m. A Service to Celebrate a life well lived will be held in the DeStefano Chapel at 11:00 a.m. Memories may be shared at www.destefanofuneralhomes.ca
Published in Durham Region News on Feb. 26, 2020