Passed away on Thursday, April 23rd, 2020 in her 84th year. Loving wife of the late Bernhard (2019). Janet will be missed by her children Douglas (Leanne), Sue-Ann (Steve), Nicole (Rob), Jay (Sandy) and Joy. Adored by her grandchildren Chera (Noel), Trevor, Ethan, Ava, Reid, Quinn and Cole. A true friend, sister and aunt to many nieces and nephews. Due to Covid 19, we will be having a private graveside service and will have a Celebration of Life Service at a later date. Memorial donation to Lakeridge Health Foundation or Toronto Sick Kids Foundation would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to COURTICE FUNERAL CHAPEL, 1587 Highway #2, Courtice (905-432-8484). Online condolences may be made at www.courticefuneralchapel.com.
Published in Durham Region News on Apr. 28, 2020