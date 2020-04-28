Home

POWERED BY

Services
Courtice Funeral Chapel
1587 Highway #2
Courtice, ON L1E2R7
(905) 432-8484
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet HEMING
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet Reid Mcluckie HEMING

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janet Reid Mcluckie HEMING Obituary
Passed away on Thursday, April 23rd, 2020 in her 84th year. Loving wife of the late Bernhard (2019). Janet will be missed by her children Douglas (Leanne), Sue-Ann (Steve), Nicole (Rob), Jay (Sandy) and Joy. Adored by her grandchildren Chera (Noel), Trevor, Ethan, Ava, Reid, Quinn and Cole. A true friend, sister and aunt to many nieces and nephews. Due to Covid 19, we will be having a private graveside service and will have a Celebration of Life Service at a later date. Memorial donation to Lakeridge Health Foundation or Toronto Sick Kids Foundation would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to COURTICE FUNERAL CHAPEL, 1587 Highway #2, Courtice (905-432-8484). Online condolences may be made at www.courticefuneralchapel.com.
Published in Durham Region News on Apr. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -