It is with heavy hearts after a short but valiantly fought battle over the last four months that we announce the sad and sudden passing of our beloved daughter, sister, aunt and friend, Janette Hutchinson, who passed away at her home on July 20, 2020 at the age of 57. Janette is dearly missed and much loved daughter of Phyllis (née Massey) and the late Norman Hutchinson, dear sister of Angela, Donna, Lynn, Michele, Patric and Siobhan and loving aunt of numerous nieces and nephews. There will be a small private service at the W.C. Town Funeral Chapel, 110 Dundas Street East, Whitby on Saturday, August 1, 2020. Visitation will precede the service beginning at 1:30 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. Unfortunately, during these trying times a limited number of people are permitted to attend and masks are mandatory. For those who would like to attend the visitation, please call the funeral home at (905) 668-3410. There will be a Celebration of Life for Janette at the Atria Restaurant, where Janette will be dearly missed by an extended work family spanning over 20 years, held on Saturday, August 15, 2020. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated and condolences may be expressed online at www.wctownfuneralchapel.com
.