1/1
Janette HUTCHINSON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with heavy hearts after a short but valiantly fought battle over the last four months that we announce the sad and sudden passing of our beloved daughter, sister, aunt and friend, Janette Hutchinson, who passed away at her home on July 20, 2020 at the age of 57. Janette is dearly missed and much loved daughter of Phyllis (née Massey) and the late Norman Hutchinson, dear sister of Angela, Donna, Lynn, Michele, Patric and Siobhan and loving aunt of numerous nieces and nephews. There will be a small private service at the W.C. Town Funeral Chapel, 110 Dundas Street East, Whitby on Saturday, August 1, 2020. Visitation will precede the service beginning at 1:30 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. Unfortunately, during these trying times a limited number of people are permitted to attend and masks are mandatory. For those who would like to attend the visitation, please call the funeral home at (905) 668-3410. There will be a Celebration of Life for Janette at the Atria Restaurant, where Janette will be dearly missed by an extended work family spanning over 20 years, held on Saturday, August 15, 2020. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated and condolences may be expressed online at www.wctownfuneralchapel.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Durham Region News on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
W.C. Town Funeral Chapel
110 Dundas Street East
Whitby, ON L1N 2H7
(905) 668-3410
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by W.C. Town Funeral Chapel Newediuk Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved