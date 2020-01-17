|
It is with great sadness we announce that Lynn passed away peacefully, on Sunday, January 12, 2020, in her 69th year, at Belleville General Hospital, with her loving husband John and her daughter's Becky and Mindy at her side. Lynn fought a brave battle against the cancer, which took her from us far too soon. Lynn is survived by her husband and life partner of 46 years, John Lathangue of Roslin, Ontario, daughters Rebecca Lathangue of Bainsville, Ontario and Mindy Ryce of Pickering, Ontario and her beloved canine companion Moe, as well as her extended animal family. Born and raised in Bowmanville, Ontario, she was the daughter of the late Herbert "Gordon" Major and Eva "Joyce" nee LARGE. Beloved grandmother of Hunter Ryce and Carter Ryce of Pickering, Ontario. Lynn will be sadly missed by her many lifelong friends, relatives, neighbours, and all the friends she made while moving around the Province, during John's 30 year career with the OPP. Lynn loved living on the farm in Roslin, which she and John bought for their retirement years. The horses and sheep they raised brought her great joy, as did working in her gardens and nature she saw every day. As per Lynn's wishes, there is no visitation or service and cremation has taken place. A celebration of Lynn's life will be held in the spring, with the date and location to be announced once details are finalized. Lynn's family would like to offer a special thanks to the nursing staff of the ER at Belleville General Hospital, as well as Doctor Jan Istead and Doctor Miriam Layefsky, who showed kindness and compassion to Lynn and her family during the final hours of her life. We are forever grateful to all of you. Arrangements are entrusted to Burke Funeral Home (613-968-6968), 150 Church St., Belleville. In memory of Lynn, donations may be made to the Quinte Humane Society or a . Online condolences www.burkefuneral.ca
Published in Durham Region News on Jan. 17, 2020