Janie (Lila) Laird
In her 97th year, passed away peacefully at Extendicare Oshawa on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 surrounded by family. Beloved wife of the late Jim. Loving mother to Jennifer (Richard), David and Doreen. Cherished Nana to Steve, Geoff (Theresa), Krista (Brandon) and wonderful great Nana to Bennett, Brody, Zoey and Brooklyn. Sister to the late Maureen. Lila will be sadly missed by her extended family, friends and all who knew her. Cremation. Arrangements entrusted to MOUNT LAWN FUNERAL HOME and CEMETERY 905-443-3376. A celebration of Janie's life will take place at a later date. Special thanks to all the staff at Extendicare Oshawa for the kindness and compassion shown to Janie, over the past five years. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to M.S. Society of Canada or a charity of your choice in Janie's memory.

Published in Durham Region News on Oct. 23, 2020.
