Passed away peacefully with her family by her side on July 4, 2020 at Lakeridge Health Oshawa. Janina, in her year 86th year, was born in Dunilowicze, Poland. Loving wife of the late Wladyslaw Gora for 46 years. Cherished mother of Jolanda Puzio (Henry), Tadeusz Gora and Henryka Loder (Cecil). Beloved Babcia to Daniella, Margaret, Tomasz and Ewa. She will be greatly missed by all of her nieces, nephews, godchildren and friends in Canada and Poland. Predeceased by her parents, Jozef and Urszula Jermakowicz, her brothers Stanislaw and Jan, and sisters Anna and Zofia. Janina was a long-time member of St. Hedwig's Parish and a dedicated member of St. Hedwig's Rosary Society. Her family would like to extend their warm thanks to doctors and nurses at Lakeridge Health Oshawa for their kind and compassionate care. Friends may call for visitation on Wednesday, July 8th from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at ARMSTRONG FUNERAL HOME (124 King St. E., Oshawa), Parish Prayers at 8 p.m. Funeral Mass to take place on Thursday, July 9th at 11 a.m. at St. Hedwig's Polish Catholic Church. A Private Family Entombment service will follow at Resurrection Mausoleum. Please contact Armstrong Funeral Home, 905-433-4711, Janina's webpage RSVP at armstrongfh.ca
or by emailing directors@armstrongfh.ca to register for the visitation and prayer service. Masks are Mandatory for the visitation, prayers and funeral Mass. If desired, memorial donations to the St. Hedwig's Renovation Fund are greatly appreciated.