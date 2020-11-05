1/1
Janina SZWED
Born in Dzyatlava, Poland, on January 1, 1928, she passed away peacefully at Wynfiled Long Term Care on November 1, 2020 in her 93rd year. Predeceased by her parents Walter and Michalina (Lajlo) Paszkiewicz. Predeceased by her dearly beloved husband Antoni Szwed. Loving mother of Renata McLeod (Mark), Ted Szwed (Alison), Henry Szwed (Felice) and Alicia Wood (Martin). Proud Babi of Elisa (Calvin), Janessa (Matt), Leah, Antoni (Sarah), Scott (Maiki), Adam (Marlee) and Derek. Loved great grandmother to Ethan, Hannah and Jack. Janina was a long time member of the Polish Veteran's Ladies auxiliary and St. Hedwig's Catholic Church. A Funeral Mass was held at St. Hedwig's Catholic Church on November 5th. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Grandview Children's Centre in Oshawa. Online condolences may be made at www.oshawafuneralhome.com


Published in Durham Region News on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oshawa Funeral Home
847 King Street West
Oshawa, ON L1J2L4
9057211234
