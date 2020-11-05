Born in Dzyatlava, Poland, on January 1, 1928, she passed away peacefully at Wynfiled Long Term Care on November 1, 2020 in her 93rd year. Predeceased by her parents Walter and Michalina (Lajlo) Paszkiewicz. Predeceased by her dearly beloved husband Antoni Szwed. Loving mother of Renata McLeod (Mark), Ted Szwed (Alison), Henry Szwed (Felice) and Alicia Wood (Martin). Proud Babi of Elisa (Calvin), Janessa (Matt), Leah, Antoni (Sarah), Scott (Maiki), Adam (Marlee) and Derek. Loved great grandmother to Ethan, Hannah and Jack. Janina was a long time member of the Polish Veteran's Ladies auxiliary and St. Hedwig's Catholic Church. A Funeral Mass was held at St. Hedwig's Catholic Church on November 5th. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Grandview Children's Centre in Oshawa. Online condolences may be made at www.oshawafuneralhome.com