Jason CRITTENDEN

With great sadness, Jason passed away on June 19, 2020 in Peterborough, at the age of 38. Left behind are his children Bailey and Alex, his father Ken (Lise), his wife Julia and his ex-wife Trish and many other family and friends. Predeceased by his mother Marie and his brother Keven. Visitation was held on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 from 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. at the Armstrong Funeral Home (124 King St. E., Oshawa). A Funeral Service followed in the Chapel at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers or donations, please consider doing an act of kindness for anyone. Online condolences may be left at www.armstrongfh.ca