Jayne FEYEN
It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Jayne Louise Park Feyen (nee Watson) at her home with her husband and son by her side on November 23, 2020. Jayne was born on August 7, 1960 in Oshawa, Ontario. She was the only child of Helen and Warren Watson (predeceased). Much loved wife of Jamey and loving mother of Mitchell. Special cousin to the Tran family, Lynda (predeceased), George, Andrew, Shelley, Matthew and their families. Dearest friend to Cecile Deriet and Darlene Powell and their families. She will be missed by her many friends, co-workers and neighbours. Jayne retired from Lakeridge Health Pharmacy Department in January 2019. Jayne loved children, reading, Winnie the Pooh, Dr. Seuss, Charlie Brown and chocolate. She was a talented quilter and knitter. She gifted many of her creations to friends and family which will always be treasured. A Private Service will take place due to Covid-19. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. "If there ever comes a day when we can't be together, keep me in your heart, I'll stay there forever." Winnie the Pooh Memorial Donations may be made to a charity of your choice. Arrangements entrusted to NORTHCUTT ELLIOTT FUNERAL HOME, 53 Division St. N. Bowmanville. Online condolences may be made at: www.northcuttelliott.com

Published in Durham Region News on Dec. 4, 2020.
