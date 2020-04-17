Home

1931 - 2020 Passed peacefully on April 14, 2020, at the Chartwell-Ballycliffe Care Home in Ajax, in her 90th year. Beloved wife of the late Reginald, loving mother of Perry (Carol), Dawson (Linda), Carter (Judy), Blair (Louise), Robin Heipel (Hal), Heidi Atikian (George), and April Wiley (Rick). Cherished grandmother of 16, great grandmother 15 and great great grandmother of 1. Dear Sister of Marina and Jim, predeceased by her sisters Bea, Rita and brothers George and Mike. As expressions of sympathy memorial donations for those who wish to the Alzheimers Society, Heart and Stroke Foundation or to the Parkinson Foundation. Arrangements entrusted to Gordon F. Tompkins Funeral Home 49 Colborne St., Kingston, ON K7L 4Y8 www.gftompkinscentral.com
Published in Durham Region News on Apr. 17, 2020
