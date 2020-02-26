|
Passed away in Whitby on February 24, 2020 in her 96th year. She leaves behind her step-children Mary Jane (Greg) Baker, Daniel (Kathy) Maddiss, and Paul (Annette) Maddiss. Her grandchildren Peter (Sylvie), Sonia (Daniel), Cindy (the late Michael), Jody (Gary), Lindsay (Mike), Steve (Krista), David (Elizabeth) and great-grandchildren Nicholas (Amelie), Vanessa, Noemi, Vincent, Melanie-Lee, Lee-Anne, Ashlee Jane, and great-great grandchildren Tristan, Elios, Auguste, Elyse, Amelia and James. Predeceased by her husband Gerald, stepson Charles (the late Flore), stepdaughter Gail (Raymond) Gervais, parents Wesley Lowry and Pearl Haceltine, sister Ilena Burns (the late Ansell), brothers Harold, William (the late Gladys) Lyndall, twin sister Betty, in infancy and Edytha. As per her request, cremation has taken place. There will be neither visitation nor funeral service. A graveside service will be held at a later date in Eaton Cemetery in Cookshire-Eaton, Quebec.
Published in Durham Region News from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020