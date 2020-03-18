|
|
Passed peacefully after a lengthy illness on March 14, 2020 in Oshawa. Beloved wife of the late Harvey. Loving mother of Brian (Frances), Linda Burke (Kevin Punnett) and the late Diane Viner. Cherished Grandma of Jennifer (Andre), Cameron (Samantha), Luke Viner and James Burke. Great Grandma of Ramon, Paloma and Wyatt. Jean was a retired registered pediatric nurse at Oshawa General Hospital. Private family service will be held at OSHAWA FUNERAL HOME, 847 King Street West (905-721-1234). Memorial Donations to the Lakeridge Health - Palliative Care or would be appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.oshawafuneralhome.com
Published in Durham Region News on Mar. 18, 2020