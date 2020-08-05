Jean CRAIG

Passed away peacefully at Thorntonview Long Term Care on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at the age of 90. Beloved wife of the late Archibald King Craig. Loving mother of Jean (Bill - deceased), Alan (Sue), Scott (Rose), Alison (Chris), and Kathleen (Ken). Cherished grandmother to Shannon, Devon, Meaghan, Hunter, and Emily. Great-grandmother to Connor, Logan, William, Zachary (deceased), and Zoe. Jean will be dearly missed by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. The family would like to thank Thorntonview staff for their support and loving care of Mum for the last six years and special thank you to Crystal for her compassion and support. Due to COVID-19, a private funeral will be held at W.C. Town Funeral Chapel. Donations in memory of Jean may be made to the Durham Humane Society or the Sick Kids Foundation. For online condolences, please visit www.wctownfuneralchapel.com