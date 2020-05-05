Jean Elizabeth Hyndman
1925-08-01 - 2020-04-18
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jean passed away peacefully at Origin at Longwood in Nanaimo, B.C. with family by her side. She was born in Toronto in 1925 the second oldest of ten children. She is survived by brother Leonard and sisters Shirley and Doris. She liked to tell stories about her childhood and growing up during the Great Depression and WW2. In 1947 she married Arthur Hyndman (died in 1975) and had two daughters Kathie (Martindill) and Pauline (Howell). Kathie passed away in 2018 and in 2019 Jean moved to Nanaimo, B.C. to be close to Pauline. Jean has 6 grandchildren, 4 step grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. We will miss her terribly but she has left us with many wonderful memories.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Durham Region News on May 5, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved