Jean passed away peacefully at Origin at Longwood in Nanaimo, B.C. with family by her side. She was born in Toronto in 1925 the second oldest of ten children. She is survived by brother Leonard and sisters Shirley and Doris. She liked to tell stories about her childhood and growing up during the Great Depression and WW2. In 1947 she married Arthur Hyndman (died in 1975) and had two daughters Kathie (Martindill) and Pauline (Howell). Kathie passed away in 2018 and in 2019 Jean moved to Nanaimo, B.C. to be close to Pauline. Jean has 6 grandchildren, 4 step grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. We will miss her terribly but she has left us with many wonderful memories.



