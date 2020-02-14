|
Peacefully passed away, with family by her side, on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Lakeridge Health Oshawa, in her 99th year. Predeceased by her beloved husband John (2011). Loving mother of Glen (Marilyn), Gail Wilcock, Anne (Bob) Spicher and Johnny (Meliisa). She will be missed by her grandchildren; David (Casey) and their children Jaidyn, Morgyn and Logan; Andrea (Josh) and their children Calvin and Cassie; Laura (Ken) and their children Brooke, Carly and Leah; Paul (Sarah) and their children Natalie and Meghan; Jenny (Bruce) and their children Amy and Katie; Shelley (Steve) and their children Jessica and Brady; Kim (Tim) and her children Maci, Ella, Parker, Sadie and Lucie; Nelson (Nadine) and their child Rachel; and Connor and his child Carter. Survived by her sisters Helen Shea and Lola Mathews and her brother-in-law Don Sutton. Predeceased by her siblings Evelyn, Marj, Roy, Phyllis, Lyle, Doug and Garnet. A Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Ebenezer Cemetery, Courtice. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a . Online condolences www.armstrongfh.ca
Published in Durham Region News on Feb. 14, 2020