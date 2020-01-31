|
Passed away peacefully at Kingston Health Sciences Centre on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at the age of 96. Devoted wife of the late George (1985). Cherished mother of Drake Taylor of Amherstview, Patty Knowles (late Rod) of Whitby and Suzanne Taylor of Amherstview. Loving grandmother of Daryl and Jessica as well as great-grandmother of Tyler and Mathew. Predeceased by her parents John and Louella Roger and her sister MaryBeth Pindar (late Chuck). A private family service was held at the Wartman Funeral Home - Kingston Chapel. Memorial donations made in Jean's memory to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences at www.wartmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Durham Region News on Jan. 31, 2020