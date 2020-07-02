1/1
Jean LeBLANC
The family of Jean LeBlanc (Elma Jean Magna Tremblay) are sad to announce her passing on June 23, 2020 peacefully with her family by her side at home, in her 81st year. She was the beloved wife and best friend of Raymond LeBlanc. Mother and friend to Guy (Kim) LeBlanc, Giles (the late Barb) LeBlanc, Gisele (Paul) Lightfoot. A cherished Honey to her three grandsons, Christian LeBlanc, Julian LeBlanc and Luke Lightfoot. Daughter of Phillip Tremblay (deceased 1955) and Desneige (Lelievre) (deceased 2010). An amazing sister to Deacon Philip Emery Tremblay C.R. (deceased April 2020) and Rod (Carole) Tremblay. A loved aunt to many, many nieces and nephews. Will be missed and remember fondly by her many sister and brother in laws. Loved by all who met her, she was a loyal friend. She was an amazing woman who touched everyone she met. A special thank you to Dr. Natalie Munn, your care and compassion, made it easier for the family. In lieu of flowers, donations to the liver foundation would be appreciated by the family. Plans for her service will be announced at a later date. Online condolences are welcomed at www.manganfuneralhome.com.

Published in Durham Region News on Jul. 2, 2020.
