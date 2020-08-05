Passed away at Whitby on August 3, 2020 in her 91st year. Beloved wife of the late Robert Charles Pardon (1970), devoted mother to Raymond Charles Pardon, Elizabeth Ann Pardon and Heather Joan Pardon, proud and doting grandmother to Hannah Kate Lomas and Caroline Elizabeth Lomas. Loyal and affectionate sister to Christine, Joanne and Myrna. She will be remembered fondly as a loving and thoughtful Aunt to her many nieces and nephews. Marilyn was born on June 16, 1930 in Markham, Ontario to the late John Harold Robb and Mary Pike. The daughter of a local farmer who was also a talented hockey player, she readily took to the ice and became an accomplished speed skater, eagerly travelling along the Rouge Valley's frozen waterways to nearby villages within her farm community. During her early years on the family farm, Marilyn developed a strong work ethic, learning to drive a tractor at harvest time by the age of 12. She also honed her skills in gardening as well as her love of animals that were nurtured throughout her life. In later years, she eagerly operated her own 20 hp lawn tractor, skillfully manicuring her extensive lawn with ease. Her immaculate garden acreage was legendary, providing her family with fresh vegetables year round. Flocks of wild turkeys and all manner of rare birds frequented her plentiful and well-stocked bird feeders at the edge of a forest habitat near her home, to the delight of all who visited. Upon graduation from Markham High School, Marilyn studied art and enjoyed painting nature, particularly flowers, in oil. Prior to her marriage in 1955, she embraced a rewarding path towards helping others by attending the Oshawa General Hospital School of Nursing, graduating in 1953. Her skills and aptitude were immediately put to use as a Registered Nurse in the hospital's Emergency Department, and later as Head Nurse for the night shift, a career she pursued until the birth of her son in 1959. A devoted mother, she spared no effort to advance the interests of her children, who pursued a variety of after-school activities, including skating, swimming and music lessons. The sudden and tragic loss of her husband proved an additional challenge, which she courageously undertook with grace and strength. She guided her young children through school, and on to successful completion of university. After her children were grown, Marilyn continued to put her energy and friendly nature to good use, spending almost 20 years welcoming guests at Cullen Gardens Restaurant near her rural home in Whitby. Upon retirement from that position, her kindness and love of others continued to be nurtured through donations of hundreds of her hand knitted items that she enthusiastically made for charitable organisations in Ontario and Quebec. Marilyn enjoyed planning for and hosting family gatherings. Her large cookie trays and fruit cakes were always eagerly anticipated by guests and her exceptional annual backyard BBQs brought family together from across Canada and the United States. Marilyn led a full and well-lived life; she will be sorely missed by all who knew her. Friends are invited to join the family at W.C. Town Funeral Chapel for visitation. Please call W.C. Town by Friday, August 7 at (905) 668-3410 to reserve a time for visitation. A private family service will be held. Masks are mandatory. Memorial contributions may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society
or the Heart and Stroke Foundation in lieu of flowers. Online condolences are gratefully received at www.wctownfuneralchapel.com