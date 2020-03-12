|
|
Mrs. Jean Shaw, a longtime resident of Pickering, Ontario, passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020 at Oshawa General Hospital. Jean was born in Northern Belfast on March 29, 1935 and was joined in holy matrimony to John Shaw. This union was blessed with four children. John preceded her in death on September 24, 2007. Jean was an active member of the South Pickering Seniors Club. She loved knitting, playing bingo, darts, euchre and her clubbing lifestyle. Her life will forever be cherished in the lives of her children: Cathy Smithwick, John Shaw (Traci), Colleen Oberlander (Holger), Christopher Shaw (Pamela); her grandchildren: Kaitlyn Chalmbers, Tyler Shaw, Krista Shaw, Siobhan Adey and Jessica Oberlander; and her great-grandchild Kane Chalmbers. The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 10 to 11 a.m. at the McEachnie Funeral Home (28 Old Kingston Rd, Ajax 905 428-8488). A Memorial Service will follow in the Chapel at 11:00 a.m. If one so desires, donations may be made to the South Pickering Seniors Club. Online condolences may be shared in the Guestbook at www.mceachniefuneral.ca
Published in Durham Region News on Mar. 12, 2020