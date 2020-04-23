Home

POWERED BY

Services
Northcutt Elliott Funeral Home
53 Division St.
Bowmanville, ON L1C 2Z8
(905) 623-5668
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean SHERIDAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean SHERIDAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean SHERIDAN Obituary
Passed away at Glenhill Strathaven LTC on Monday April 20, 2020 at the age of 96 years. Beloved wife of Bob Sheridan for 65 years. Loving mother of John (Toni) and Paul (Lucy). Cherished grandmother to Stephanie, Eric and Scarlett. Due to current limitations a Celebration of Jean's life will be held at a later date. Memorial Donations may be made to Bowmanville Memorial Hospital Foundation. Arrangements entrusted to Northcutt Elliott Funeral Home, 53 Division St. N. Bowmanville, Ontario. Online condolences may be left at: www.northcuttelliott.com
Published in Durham Region News on Apr. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -