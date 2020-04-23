|
|
Passed away at Glenhill Strathaven LTC on Monday April 20, 2020 at the age of 96 years. Beloved wife of Bob Sheridan for 65 years. Loving mother of John (Toni) and Paul (Lucy). Cherished grandmother to Stephanie, Eric and Scarlett. Due to current limitations a Celebration of Jean's life will be held at a later date. Memorial Donations may be made to Bowmanville Memorial Hospital Foundation. Arrangements entrusted to Northcutt Elliott Funeral Home, 53 Division St. N. Bowmanville, Ontario. Online condolences may be left at: www.northcuttelliott.com
Published in Durham Region News on Apr. 23, 2020