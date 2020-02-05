Home

MOUNT LAWN MEMORIAL GARDENS - Whitby
21 Garrard Road
Whitby, ON L1N 3K4
905-665-0600
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
12:30 PM - 2:30 PM
MOUNT LAWN MEMORIAL GARDENS - Whitby
21 Garrard Road
Whitby, ON L1N 3K4
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
2:30 PM
MOUNT LAWN MEMORIAL GARDENS - Whitby
21 Garrard Road
Whitby, ON L1N 3K4
Peacefully on Monday, February 3, 2020 at Lakeridge Health Oshawa at the young age of 73. Cherished wife of Kent. Loving mom to Debbie (Bob Fowler), Bob (Christy Spear), Bill (Liz Spear) and the late Sherry and Keith Trembley and the late Glenn Spear. Proud grandma to 11 grandchildren and great-grandma to 16. Dear sister of Don, Bob, and Millie. Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Mount Lawn Funeral Home & Cemetery, 21 Garrard Road, Whitby (north of Dundas Street East). Funeral Service will follow in the chapel at 2:30 p.m. Reception to follow in the funeral home lounge.
Published in Durham Region News on Feb. 5, 2020
