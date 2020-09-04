(May 27th, 1934 to August 18th, 2020) Jeanne Bryan (nee Pearson) was born and raised on a farm north of Uxbridge where she fostered her appreciation and affiliation with animals of all varieties. While attending Uxbridge High School she excelled academically, athletically and musically. It was her love of music that would prove to be a lifelong passion. Following the completion of her formal education, Jeanne remained a dedicated and highly motivated member of Junior Farmers. It was this perseverance that would lead Jeanne to be chosen to represent Canada as a member of a Junior Farmer delegation that was sent to tour the United Kingdom in 1959. Upon her return, Jeanne married Paul Bryan and was instrumental in aiding him in growing his milk trucking business while also finding time to dedicate to the Sunderland United Church as its organist and choir leader for many decades. Jeanne always appreciated, and exhibited, a dry wit coupled with an impressive vocabulary and a perpetual thirst for knowledge. She is survived by her husband of 55 years Paul, her three "supercilious" children John, Scott and Elizabeth, and five grandchildren Colin, Jack, Claire, Owen and Henry. Visitation and Funeral Service was held at Thorne Funeral Home, 98 River Street, Sunderland (705-432-2672), on Tuesday, August 25th, 2020. Interment Sunderland Cemetery. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.thornefuneralhome.ca