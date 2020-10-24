1/1
Jeannette Hélène Lamy
Jeannette Lamy (née Guertin), died Friday, October 16 at her home in London following a long battle with Multiple Sclerosis. Beloved wife for 53 years to Jean-Yves Lamy, and loving mother to daughters Carole (John) Douel of Kincardine, and Andrée (Mike) Gorgey of Sarnia. Cherished grandmother to Amber Douel, Danielle Douel, Matthew Gorgey and Logan Gorgey. Jeannette is also survived by her brother Maurice Guertin (Jacqueline) of Kapuskasing, ON and her sister Madeleine (Don) van Rassel of St. Bruno, QC. She was predeceased by her parents Godfroy and Délia Guertin and her two brothers and their wives Hervé and Denise and René and Jeannette Guertin. Many nieces, nephews and cousins also survive. At Jeannette's request there will be no visitations or funeral service. A private family celebration will take place later. Any donations to the charity of your choice gratefully acknowledged. McFarlane & Roberts Funeral Home, Lambeth 519-652-2020 in care of arrangements. On-line condolences are available through www.mcfarlane-roberts.ca. Jeannette will be remembered in life and in death for doing things her way.


Published in Durham Region News on Oct. 24, 2020.
