Peacefully on the morning of Wednesday November 4, 2020 at Ballycliffe Nursing Home in Ajax. Jeannette Robinson (nee Chiasson) in her 92nd year. Beloved mother of Diana Gorassi (Hugh Lim). Loving grandmother of Angela Gorassi (Robert Hiemstra) and Robert Gorassi (Sue Ann). Cherished great-grandmother of Logan Gorassi. Special thanks to the staff of Ballycliffe Nursing Home for all their care and compassion. The funeral service took place at the McEachnie Funeral Home, Ajax, on Monday November 9, 2020. Interment followed in Resurrection Catholic Cemetery in Whitby.



