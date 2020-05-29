Jeffrey Norman Bowers Sr.
SEPTEMBER 7, 1955 - MAY 25, 2020 Suddenly, yet peacefully in his sleep, he passed away on Monday May 25, 2020 at the age of 64 years. Beloved husband to Nataliya. Loving father to Katie Rebecca and her husband Cody Schreiber, Jordan and predeceased by his eldest son Jeffrey Jr. Cherished step-father to Tetiana and her husband Oleg and devoted "Grandpa" to Harrison, Charlotte, Artem and Kirill. Jeff will be missed and lovingly remembered by his extended family and many friends in a private service. Arrangements entrusted to the COURTICE FUNERAL CHAPEL, 1587 Highway#2, Courtice, (905-432-8484).

Published in Durham Region News on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
