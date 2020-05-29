SEPTEMBER 7, 1955 - MAY 25, 2020 Suddenly, yet peacefully in his sleep, he passed away on Monday May 25, 2020 at the age of 64 years. Beloved husband to Nataliya. Loving father to Katie Rebecca and her husband Cody Schreiber, Jordan and predeceased by his eldest son Jeffrey Jr. Cherished step-father to Tetiana and her husband Oleg and devoted "Grandpa" to Harrison, Charlotte, Artem and Kirill. Jeff will be missed and lovingly remembered by his extended family and many friends in a private service. Arrangements entrusted to the COURTICE FUNERAL CHAPEL, 1587 Highway#2, Courtice, (905-432-8484).



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store